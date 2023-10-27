MNUFC names Manny Lagos to newly created role

Three weeks after firing its head coach and technical director, Minnesota United has announced another personnel move.

With the Loons season now over, the club announced that Chief Soccer Officer Manny Lagos will be its first chief development officer while also serving as senior technical advisor.

The organization says Lagos’ focus in the new role will be on driving commercial and business development opportunities and growing engagement initiatives. However, he’ll still have input on soccer-related matters.

“In order to continue to grow and develop our club, we have important work to do,” MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard said in a prepared statement. “This is true from a fan and community standpoint, from a commercial and partnership standpoint, and from a technical and competitive standpoint. Manny brings expertise and passion to all of these areas, and this role will allow us to benefit more fully from all that he can do for our club and our community.”

“I am beyond excited for this new role and the opportunity it brings both on a personal and professional level,” Lagos said. “This organization and its impact on the soccer community across Minnesota mean so much to me. I look forward to being a part of Minnesota United’s future growth and success at all levels both on and off the field.”

Lagos, a former member of the Minnesota Thunder soccer club, previously was the head coach of Minnesota United starting back in 2010. After six seasons, he was appointed as the team’s first sporting director, rising to chief soccer officer ahead of the 2020 season.

MNUFC says Lagos will continue to lead its sporting department until a new director is hired.