MNUFC announce end-of-season roster moves

Minnesota United FC on Wednesday announced a number of roster moves following their elimination from the MLS playoffs.

The club picked up options for nine players who will stay on the roster in 2025: goalkeepers Alex Smir and Dayne St. Clair; defenders Morris Duggan, Anthony Markanich Jr. and Devin Padelford; midfielders Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sam Sashoua; and forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

The Loons declined contract options for goalkeeper Cint Irwin; defenders Hugo Bacharach and Derek Dodson; midfielders Moses Nyeman and Wil Trapp; and forward Patrick Weah. Midfielder Franco Fragapane’s contract expired, and defender Zarek Valentin is retiring.

MNUFC said it is in talks with Trapp to negotiate a new contract.

The Loons’ full current roster can be seen here.