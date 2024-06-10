Minnesota adds defenseman Claire Thompson in the first round of the PWHL Draft

Minnesota selected defenseman Claire Thompson with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 PWHL Draft Monday night in St. Paul.

Thompson, 26, did not play in the inaugural season of the league but entered her name in the draft after taking a leave of absence from medical school.

A former captain at Princeton, the Toronto native has won a World Championship and Olympic gold medal as a member of Team Canada. She tallied 13 points for Canada during the 2022 Olympics.

In the second round, Minnesota selected forward Britta Curl from the University of Wisconsin. Their third round choice was St. Cloud State forward Klára Hymlárová.