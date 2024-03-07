Wild put Johansson on IR, recall Beckman

In a season filled with injuries, the Minnesota Wild have made another roster move due to injury.

Thursday, the club put forward Marcus Johansson on injured reserve as he deals with a lower body injury. To take his spot, the team recalled forward Adam Beckman from AHL Iowa.

Johansson has had a down year after agreeing to a two-year extension last spring, posting 27 points (9-18=27) in 61 games.

Beckman has had a few brief stints with the Wild, playing in 12 NHL games since the Wild picked him 75th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and posting one assist on 16 shots. However, he’s spent the majority of his time in Iowa, playing in 178 games and tallying 104 points (54-50=104). This season, Beckman has recorded 29 points (16-13=29) in 48 games with Iowa.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night in Arizona. The NHL trade deadline is Friday afternoon.