Wild’s Hartman gets 2-game suspension for tripping

The Minnesota Wild will be without a starting forward for its two games this week.

Monday afternoon, the NHL announced Ryan Hartman is being suspended two games for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat during Sunday’s loss.

It happened at 7:51 of the third period in what turned into the Wild’s seventh consecutive loss.

Because he’s a repeat offender, Hartman got a suspension, which will also cost him more than $41,000 in pay.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been suspended for two games for tripping Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. https://t.co/pYocygx1Yp — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 27, 2023

The Wild are scheduled to play St. Louis on Tuesday and Nashville on Thursday.

The announcement came less than an hour after the Wild fired head coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods.