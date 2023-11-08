Vikings QB Dobbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

A week ago, Joshua Dobbs was just making his way to Minnesota and finding his locker after he was acquired by the Vikings at the NFL trade deadline.

After being thrust into the starting role just five days after the trade due to injury, despite not having any prior practice reps with his new teammates, Dobbs rallied the Vikings to a win in Atlanta and has now been awarded a weekly conference honor.

The NFL named Dobbs the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after he threw from 158 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another touchdown and a career-high 66 yards in his sudden Vikings debut.

It’s the third weekly honor for the Vikings this season, all coming in the past four weeks.

Dobbs will have at least a little more preparation before his first start with the Vikings but still not much. New Orleans comes to town on Sunday.

At 5-4, the Vikings currently sit in second place in the NFC North, 1.5 games behind Detroit and a game ahead of both Washington and Atlanta for the final wild card spot.