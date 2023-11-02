New QB Josh Dobbs discusses whirlwind week, new role w/ Vikings

Josh Dobbs moved into his new house in Arizona a couple weeks ago and his furniture arrived just last week. But, he learned he’d be living out of a suitcase in temporary quarters for the second time this season after this week’s call came that he’d been traded from the Cardinals to the Vikings.

After a four-year college career at Tennessee, Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s played in 16 games since then – seeing sparse duty in six appearances in Pittsburgh, two starts in Tennessee then eight starts this season in Arizona.

Dobbs was with the Cleveland Browns last season, where he was active for the first 11 games of the season but didn’t play. Cleveland traded him to Arizona just before the start of the 2023 season where he started in place of injured Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Dobbs studied aerospace engineering in college and spent an “externship” working at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center where he worked on the historic SpaceX project.

