WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after going to 10-2 w/ one-point win over Arizona

It’s been said in some form after nearly all of the Vikings ten wins this season – it wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to win.

This time, the Vikings offense shook of a terribly sluggish first half that saw them gain just 75 yards to beat Arizona 23-22 and improve their record to 10-2 this season.

The Vikings offense had only gained 87 yards with 4:37 left in the third quarter before scoring points – a touchdown, field goal, then game-winning touchdown – on their final three meaningful possessions of the game.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defense adopted the time-honored “bend, don’t break” mentality halting Arizona drives of 11, 11, 12, 10 and 16 yards throughout the game, forcing the Cardinals to settle for field goal attempts.

The Cardinals’ only touchdown came just prior to the late-third quarter drive that saw the lights finally come on for the Vikings offense.

Not coincidentally, that offensive spark came thanks in part to the Vikings finding ways to get the ball to Justin Jefferson. After being limited to just two catches in last week’s overtime win over Chicago, Jefferson caught seven passes for 99 yards. His clutch 4th-and-6 reception on the go-ahead touchdown drive may have been the most important play of the entire game.

The Vikings are back home next week to face the Atlanta Falcons, who feature former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins threw four interceptions in the Falcons’ Week 13 defeat to the L.A. Chargers.

