Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on signing QB Daniel Jones, Ivan Pace update

As head coach Kevin O’Connell took the podium for his standard Wednesday press availability, the Vikings had yet to make their signing of quarterback Daniel Jones official, but O’Connell still discussed the benefits of the likely acquisition.

“We’re still kind of working through the final details on that – some roster maneuvering and things – but we’re expecting, anticipating Daniel to arrive Friday morning,” O’Connell said.

Jones is expected to begin on the Vikings practice squad.

The Giants drafted Jones 6th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but cut him this week, making him a free agent.

The Viking were among several teams with reported interest in Jones.

“When he cleared not being claimed by another team – and I know he had a lot of interest, and rightly so – but, yeah, Daniel chose to come here,” O’Connell said. “(I) had some great dialog with him over the over the past couple days and and was really, really excited when he he called and told me he was coming.”

Before his release, Jones had been the Giants starter since the 2019 season began.

“Over 70 career starts, I think the number is. He’s played a lot of football,” O’Connell said. “He’s got a lot of things that you can really look back on as real positive experience. I think all experience matters when you’re when you’re attempting to do something as difficult as playing, being a starting quarterback, at a high level in the NFL.

“All experience matters. But I do think that there’s also a starting line here in a new place. We’ll establish some things that, hey, maybe he’s got some things that he’s really earmarked that he wants to work on. I think we can find good ways to help him do that.”

O’Connell recalled pre-draft meetings with Jones and evaluations in 2017 when O’Connell was in Washington promoting from the Commanders quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

“I’ve always been a fan. I love, you know, really the person, the human being, the makeup, and then the player, Daniel Jones,” O’Connell said. “I think there’s so much out in front of him that are going to be really good things that we get to personally be a part of. I can’t wait to work with him.”

The Vikings 9-2 record this season combined with O’Connell’s record of success developing quarterbacks likely factored into Jones’ decision to sign with Minnesota.

“I’m just I’m a fan of quarterbacks,” O’Connell said. “I’m a fan of them attacking their quarterback journey and I’m very fortunate when I do get to be a part of it with with the few guys that I get to work with.”

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings will pay Jones $100,800 the rest of this season if he remains on the practice squad. That would go up if he’s promoted to the 53-man active roster – a number ESPN reports would max out at $375,000.

Jones signed a 4-year, $160-million extension with the Giants the offseason after he guided New York to a first-round playoff win over the Vikings.

The Giants are still obligated to pay Jones the remaining $11.7 million on the guaranteed deal he signed there. He also had a $23 million injury guarantee built into his deal with the Giants, which surely factored into their decision to release him.

Per SpoTrac, Jones’ career earnings to this point are just over $108-million.

Jones acquisition could have both short and long-term benefits for the Vikings.

In the short-term, Jones is an experienced back-up in the event Sam Darnold goes down with an injury this season.

Long-term, having Jones in the building allows the Vikings to explore yet another option for next season when Darnold becomes a free agent and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy returns from his season-long injury rehab.

“I think there’s a short term and a long term conversations that are going on at every position on our roster,” O’Connell said. “That’s what (general manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) and his group and (VP of football operations) Rob (Brzezinski) and everybody upstairs do a great job of – always being really diligent with that side of it.

“The player development side and the quarterback development side is something that is a huge passion of mine, and I just love getting opportunities to work with guys no matter what point in their quarterback journey they’re at.”

O’Connell also offered an update on linebacker Ivan Pace’s hamstring injury, saying he expects Pace will return by the end of the season.

“We’re gonna have to really try to overcome the loss of that physicality, explosiveness, tackling, what he did when (Blake Cashman) was out from the standpoint of really taking on a communication role,” O’Connell said.

The team placed Pace on the injured list following his injury that occurred during Sunday’s win in Chicago. That designation means he will be out at least the next four weeks.

“Really bummed out, but he will be back. I’m hoping that that timeline looks very similar to… what you what that four week timeline looks like.”