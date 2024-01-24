Harrison Phillips a finalist for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

Already recognized by the NFL for his community work, a Minnesota Vikings player is now being honored by the players association.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced Harrison Phillips as one of the five finalists for its Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday.

Each of the finalists will get a $10,000 donation toward his foundation or charity of choice. The winner will be announced on Feb. 7 and receive an additional $100,000 for his foundation or charity.

Phillips is also the Vikings’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the league’s award for community service. Phillips’ foundation received a $55,000 donation for that honor, and the winner of the award, announced on Feb. 8, will get a $250,000 donation.

Phillips has held multiple events in multiple states over the past year, spreading holiday cheer, taking families on shopping sprees, encouraging donations for food shelves and raising money for other charities. The Vikings also note that he frequently participates in team events throughout the season, supports the team’s foundation and regularly shows up for teammates’ foundation events.

Victoria, Minn. native Frank Ragnow, who plays for the Detroit Lions, as well as Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin, Atlanta’s Calais Campbell and Washington’s Charles Leno Jr. round out the finalists for the Alan Page Community Award.