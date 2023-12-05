Vikings’ Harrison Phillips the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

One of the biggest Minnesota Vikings is being recognized for his big impact off the field.

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is considered the league’s most prestigious honor and recognizes players’ work in the community in addition to excellence on the field.

Each team puts forward one nominee for the leaguewide award, and all are then honored in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Each also receives a $55,000 donation for their charity of choice while the winner gets a $250,000 donation. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 8.

“We are extremely proud of Harrison and his wife, Shae, for the immediate impact they have made in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area,” Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said. “With his work through Harrison’s Playmakers and with many local organizations, Harrison is an incredible role model to his teammates and pushes those around him to serve and inspire others. We appreciate his endless dedication to our community and are thrilled to nominate him for this prestigious honor.”

Phillips was surprised with a party Monday by his Harrison’s Playmakers foundation to celebrate his nomination. Since he entered the league in 2018, Phillips has been very active in multiple communities, helping to support children and young adults with developmental needs through his foundation, which has groups in Buffalo, Omaha and the Twin Cities. He frequently participates in several other events with the team throughout the season, like visiting hospitals, supporting the Vikings Foundation and showing up for teammates’ foundation events.

Fans can vote to support Man of the Year nominees online.

“It is very humbling to be selected as the Vikings 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee,” Phillips said. “The support my teammates have shown since beginning my foundation’s work in Minnesota is remarkable. Blessed is an understatement. On a team filled with so many guys doing so many good things in their communities, for them to give me their vote means so much. To represent the Vikings organization, Harrison’s Playmakers, including individuals with developmental differences and special needs, and of course the great state of Minnesota with this nomination is truly an honor.”