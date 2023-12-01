Minnesota United exercises options on 5 players, declines 8 others

With the season now over, Minnesota United announced decisions on several player contract options on Friday.

The club says it exercised options to keep five players — Kervin Arriaga, Michael Boxall, Tani Oluwaseyi, Joseph Rosales and Zarek Valentin — and declined options on eight others: Bakaye Dibassy, Eric Dick, Fred Emmings, Ménder García, Jan Gregus, Emmanuel Iwe, Ryen Jiba and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Despite declining their options, Minnesota United says it is in negotiations with Dunbar and Tajouri-Shradi, as well as Fred Emmings and Wil Trapp, whose contracts expired. Brent Kallman’s contract is also up.

The moves leave the following Loons under contract for next season: Ethan Bristow, Caden Clark, Hassani Dotson, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Clint Irwin, Sang Bin Jeong, Robin Lod, Mikael Marques, Devin Padelford, Teemu Pukki, Emanuel Reynoso, Dayne St. Clair, Miguel Tapias, Patrick Weah and DJ Taylor, who agreed to a new deal earlier Friday.