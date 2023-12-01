MNUFC signs DJ Taylor to 2-year deal

Minnesota United is keeping one of their defenders around, striking a new deal with DJ Taylor.

The club announced Taylor’s new two-year deal on Friday. It also includes a club option for 2026.

The 26-year-old joined Minnesota United in 2021 after spending four seasons with North Carolina FC of the USL Championship.

After initially serving as depth for the Loons, Taylor made 23 starts and 26 total appearances in 2022, notching three assists. He made another 30 appearances (29 starts) this past season.