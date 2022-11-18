Minnesota Twins tender contracts for unsigned players, 39 on current roster

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday the club has tendered contracts to all unsigned players on the team’s current roster.

Among the players still with the club include pitchers Tyler Mahle, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge López, Emilio Pagán, Jorge Alcala, and Chris Paddack.

Infielder Luis Arraez also remains a Minnesota Twin, according to the franchise.

If any of these players had not had their contracts tendered, they would have become free agents.

The Minnesota Twins say they now have 39 players on their roster, including one catcher, nine outfielders, one infielder, and 24 different pitchers.