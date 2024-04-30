Twins flamethrower Jhoan Duran activated from IL

Already on an eight-game winning streak, the Minnesota Twins got some great news on Tuesday with the return of their flamethrowing closer.

Jhoan Duran has missed the entire season thus far after suffering an oblique strain during spring training but he was officially activated ahead of Tuesday’s game.

To make room for him on the roster, the Twins designated reliever Matt Bowman for assignment. Bowman appeared in five games for the Twins, allowing two earned runs over 7.2 innings with six strikeouts and four walks.

Duran’s return comes a day after the club activated shortstop Carlos Correa from the IL, and the team could also get reliever Justin Topa back this week. Topa was part of the return in the trade that sent Jorge Polanco to Seattle, but he has also missed the entire season thus far due to left patellar tendinitis that flared up in the spring.