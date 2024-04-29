Twins activate Correa from IL, option Martin

After facing a rash of injuries at the start of the season, the Minnesota Twins are getting another starter back.

On Monday, the club activated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. He’s been out with an oblique strain for the past two weeks after landing on the IL on April 13.

Before his injury, he was enjoying one of the more productive starts to a season in his career, slashing .306/.432/.444 with an .876 OPS and tallying one home run and four RBI in 11 games.

To make room on the big-league roster for him, the Twins optioned Austin Martin, who had been a solid contributor since his call-up on March 30.

In 22 MLB games, Martin hit .226/.294/.371 with a .665 OPS, one home run, six RBI and two stolen bases. However, he hit .143/.250/.238 over the past week.

The Twins have won seven straight games and start another three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Additionally, the club is hopeful it could get closer Jhoan Duran back this week. He’s been on a rehab assignment since last week as he works his way back from an oblique strain suffered in spring training.