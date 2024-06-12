Twins bring back Jay Jackson from St. Paul

The Minnesota Twins have brought back reliever Jay Jackson ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against Colorado.

Jackson was one of the Twins’ few offseason additions but struggled out of the gates, going 1-2 with a 6.85 ERA over 22.1 innings.

He was designated for assignment and sent to Triple-A St. Paul on May 19. Since that time, he’s appeared in just three games for the Saints, giving up one run across three innings while striking out two.

To make room for him on the roster, Minnesota optioned Louie Varland, who started Tuesday’s game and pitched five scoreless innings, and designated reliever Diego Castillo for assignment. Castillo was sent down earlier this week after appearing in five games for the Twins, in which he allowed two runs across seven innings.

The Twins and Rockies are scheduled to play the rubber match of their three-game series at noon on Wednesday before the Twins open a four-game series against Oakland on Thursday.