Twins place Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury

DETROIT (AP) — Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after sustaining an oblique injury in Minnesota’s 8-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Correa was hitting .306 with a homer and four RBIs in 11 games and had an .876 OPS. The two-time All-Star was replaced on the 25-man roster by catcher Jair Camargo, who was hitting .268 with two homers in 11 games for Triple-A St. Paul.

Willi Castro is expected to get most of the playing time at shortstop. He is hitting .103 but got the final out Friday night after switching to the mound.

The Twins made two other roster moves on Saturday. They selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman from St. Paul and designated righty Michael Tonkin for assignment. Bowman pitched six scoreless relief innings in Triple-A while Tonkin struggled for both the Mets and Twins early in the season.

Minnesota also recalled righty Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul to serve as the 27th man in Saturday’s doubleheader. Woods Richardson, who made his major league debut at Comerica Park on Oct. 2, 2022, will face Detroit’s 27th man, righty Matt Manning, in the second game.

