Lynx send Mitchell, 2nd-round pick to Connecticut for Hiedeman

The Minnesota Lynx have made a trade, swapping guards and also sending a draft pick to Connecticut.

As part of the deal announced Wednesday, the Lynx are sending Tiffany Mitchell and a second-round pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft to the Sun for Natisha Hiedeman.

Mitchell joined Minnesota last season after spending her first seven years with Indiana. She averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.1 minutes per game for the Lynx.

Hiedeman has spent all five years of her professional career with Connecticut after the Lynx initially picked and traded her to the Sun on draft night in 2019. She’s averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.7 minutes per game over her career for the Sun.

Hiedeman also shot 36.6% from three last season on four attempts per game, and has hit over 40% of her threes in two of her seasons while Mitchell shot 28.9% from three last season and has only hit at least 30% of her threes once in a season.