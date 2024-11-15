Minnesota Frost discuss PWHL progress, excitement for title defense at Media Day

Featuring a new name, a new general manager and the title “Defending PWHL Champions”, the Minnesota Frost are preparing for the new season at training camp this week.

The Frost will skate in a preseason minicamp in Toronto next week, which includes exhibition games against Toronto on Wednesday, November 20th and New York on Thursday, November 21st.

Click the video boxes below to watch Media Day interviews with Frost players Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Sophie Jaques, Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Lee Stecklein – as well as head coach Ken Klee and new general manager Melissa Caruso

The Frost open their title defense at home on Sunday, December 1st hosting the New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center.

Ten Minnesota-natives are in Frost training camp: Claire Butorac (Andover), Sydney Brodt (North Oaks), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth), Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior), Liz Schepers (Mound), Taylor Heise (Lake City), Lee Stecklein (Roseville), Maggie Flaherty (Lakeville), Lauren Bench (Eagan), Maddie Rooney (Andover)

2024-25 Minnesota Frost Training Camp Roster:

*denotes signed players / ^denotes Frost returnees

Forwards (16):

Sydney Brodt (Camp Invite) ^

Brooke Bryant (Camp Invite) ^

Claire Butorac (Camp Invite) ^

Michela Cava (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Kendall Coyne Schofield (2023 Signed FA) *^

Britta Curl (2024 Draft 2-9) *

Taylor Heise (2023 Draft 1-1) *^

Klára Hymlárová (2024 Draft 3-15) *

Katy Knoll (2024 Draft 7-39)

Denisa Křížová (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Brooke McQuigge (2024 Draft 4-21)

Kaitlyn O’Donohoe (Camp Invite)

Kelly Pannek (2023 Signed FA) *^

Dominique Petrie (2024 Draft 5-27)

Liz Schepers (2024 Signed Extension) *^

Grace Zumwinkle (2023 Draft 3-13) *^

Defenders (8):

Charlotte Akervik (Camp Invite)

Mae Batherson (2024 Draft 6-33)

Natalie Buchbinder (2023 Draft 7-37) *^

Melissa Channell (Camp Invite) ^

Maggie Flaherty (2023 Draft 4-24) *^

Sophie Jaques (2024 Trade) *^

Lee Stecklein (2023 Signed FA) *^

Claire Thompson (2024 Draft 1-3) *

Goaltenders (4):