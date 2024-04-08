Minnesota Aurora picks Colette Montgomery to replace Lukic

A month after Minnesota Aurora FC announced its sporting director and head coach was leaving, her replacement has been chosen.

Colette Montgomery, who joined the club back in January, is taking over as Aurora’s new sporting director and head coach, the team said on Monday. She fills the roles vacated by Nicole Lukic, who left for a role with U.S. Soccer.

Before Montgomery joined Aurora as its first assistant and director of camps in January, she served as manager of soccer and head coach for North Central University’s men’s and women’s teams in Minneapolis. She previously also served as Edina Soccer Club’s director of coaching and is still a grassroots coach educator with U.S. Soccer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colette Montgomery to Minnesota Aurora FC as our new Sporting Director and Head Coach,” Aurora President and COO Jessica Poole said. “Her track record of success, steadfast leadership style, and love of the game make her the perfect person to lead Aurora’s next chapter.”

“I am honored to step into this role with Minnesota Aurora FC,” Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to an incredible season of working collaboratively with players, staff, and community to build on Aurora’s strong foundation and take the club to new heights.”

The club kicks off its 2024 season on May 23 against Chicago before playing its home opener in Eagan on May 30.