Aurora coach Lukic leaving for role with US Soccer

Minnesota’s pre-professional women’s soccer club is losing its sporting director and head coach to the U.S. program.

Aurora FC said Wednesday that Nicole Lukic will leave the team later this month to become the director of talent identification for women’s youth national teams with U.S. Soccer.

Lukic led Aurora to two undefeated regular seasons and deep playoff runs as the club’s first coach, then took on an expanded, full-time role as sporting director on top of her coaching duties last year.

She earned the USL-W’s Coach of the Year award in the team’s inaugural season and was recognized as a 40 under 40 honoree by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

“Aurora is such a special place and I’m so grateful to have spent two incredible seasons with this club,” Lukic said. “I’ll continue to be an Aurora fan forever and wish the organization all the success as I step into my next chapter with U.S. Soccer.”

“Nicole will always have a legacy as Aurora’s first coach,” Aurora President and COO Jessica Poole added. “The mission of this club is to develop pathways for women to succeed in sport. What better example than our coach being called up to lead youth talent identification for U.S. Soccer? We’re thrilled for Nicole to take this incredible career step, and she’ll always be part of our Aurora family.”

The club says it has already started a search for a new coach and sporting director. Lukic’s last day will be March 21.