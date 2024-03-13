Minneapolis native and 2 Wisconsin forwards the 3 finalists for Patty Kazmaier Award

A Minneapolis native is among the three finalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The top three finalists for the award, which recognizes the top player in Division I women’s college hockey, also features two University of Wisconsin forwards.

The finalists are Cornell forward Izzy Daniel, who is from Minneapolis, Casey O’Brien and Kirsten Simms. It’s the first time since 2004 and just fourth time overall that all of the top three finalists are American. It’s also the first time a school has had multiple top-three finalists since 2013 when the University of Minnesota had all three.

Officials trimmed the list of finalists from the 10 announced last week.

The winner is set to be announced on March 23.