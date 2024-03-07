Gophers forward Murphy, Minneapolis native Daniel among Patty Kazmaier finalists

Two student-athletes with local ties have been named finalists for the award that recognizes the top player in Division I women’s college hockey.

University of Minnesota junior forward Abbey Murphy and Minneapolis native Izzy Daniel, a senior forward for Cornell University, are among the 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award revealed Thursday.

The top 10 are chosen through a selection process involving Division I women’s college hockey coaches. That list will be trimmed to the top three by a 13-person committee made up of coaches, media and USA Hockey leaders.

The top three finalists will be revealed on March 13 with the winner set to be announced on March 23.

The full list of finalists is below.