Mentor vs. student in Minnetonka-Maple Grove 6A Prep Bowl matchup

It’s uncharted waters for the Minnetonka Skippers football program. They will play on Friday in their second Prep Bowl since winning it back in 2004.

Minnetonka is coming off a 48-27 win over Anoka in the 6A State Semifinals. The Skippers will face a familiar opponent in Maple Grove, not only on the field, but off it as well.

Defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi was the head coach at Maple Grove where he spent 13 seasons turning the program around. In his tenure with the Crimson, Lombardi won 102 games, but none more important than the Prep Bowl in 2022.

Lombardi joined Minnetonka in the spring with his long-time assistant and friend Adam Spurrell taking over the Maple Grove program.

Lombardi said that winning a state championship is all about the kids and watching them feel the feeling he knows well.

“Just to watch the eyes of those kids when they do it it’s beyond any picture you can take,” Lombardi told KSTP.

Lombardi said it is bittersweet to match up with his former team in the Prep Bowl, adding it’s special for him to know every kid on the field.

The Skippers defensive coordinator said the Crimson are not in the championship game by accident. Stating there are around 15 college players in their lineup.

Minnetonka got to go toe-to-toe with that talent a month ago when they hosted Maple Grove. The Skippers scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but a Caleb Francois fumble and interception helped seal the Crimson victory, 31-21.

The junior quarterback said the team that limits turnovers in the Prep Bowl will win the game. Francois added that there is extra motivation not only with Lombardi’s connection, but revenge for the first time the two teams met.

Even though Maple Grove was the Skippers’ most recent loss, their quarterback said a different game was a turning point in their season.

“We’ve come a long way as a team from that Eden Prairie loss (Oct. 4th) really opened our eyes a little bit,” Francois said. “To realize that we need to be humbled and we’re not the best team right now but if we just keep going we should be good.”

Minnetonka’s quarterback praised his offensive line for their performance, which produced two 1,000-yard rushers. Francois (1,571) and running back Chase Conrad (1,081) surpassed the milestone while picking up over five-yards per carry.

Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said coming into the season one of the team’s biggest question marks was their offensive line.

In last year’s Class 6A second-round loss to East Ridge 13-10, Esch said the team lost five senior offensive linemen.

Esch said the linemen had great offseasons and carried that over into the fall where they have been dominant.

“It starts and stops with our offensive line and with our tight ends and then we have two great runners that can get the ball down the field,” Esch said. “But, I think everything in the run game starts with the offensive line.”

Minnetonka will have their second crack at Maple Grove to not only put their offensive line to the test, but accomplish something the Skippers have not been able to do for two decades.

The program’s last Prep Bowl win came in 2004 when Minnetonka defeated Wayzata, 23-14.

Esch said there has been a great buzz around the community and campus in preparation for the state championship and the team is excited to play.

The game kicks off at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m. and can be seen on 45-TV.