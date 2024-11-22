Meagher sets Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns in Minneota’s 10th state championship win

Minneota, already one of Minnesota’s most successful high school football programs, entered the “dynasty” conversation on Friday, Nov. 22. Compelling evidence was supplied in the form of a 70-20 victory over Springfield in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A Prep Bowl Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings did little, if anything wrong, in rolling to their third consecutive Class A crown, coincidently, with all three with victories over Springfield. It is Minneota’s 10th state championship and sixth since 2014. The collection of state champions trails only Eden Prairie, which has won 11 in the big-school class. Totino-Grace has also won 10 state titles.

Minneota added to its legacy by finishing the season with a resounding crescendo, thanks to its running game that was not stonewalled. Of Minneota’s 558 total yards, 505 were on the ground. Senior running back Ryan Meagher paved the way with 290 yards on 22 carries with a Prep Bowl-record six rushing touchdowns. He wasn’t alone as 10 teammates churned out positive yardage. Junior running back Destin Fier led the supporting cast with 99 yards on eight carries. The Vikings averaged 10.9 yards per carry.

The 70 points scored in a championship game ties the Prep Bowl record set by Triton (Dodge Center) in 2006.

Meagher gave a strong indication of what was to come when he rambled for 32 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage. He would compile 257 rushing yards and score five touchdowns to power the Vikings to a 42-20 lead at the half. Meagher, a 5-foot-10, 200-pounder, opened the scoring with a 12-yard run just two minutes into the game. He capped his first half dominance with a 3-yard run with 1:46 left in the second quarter.

His second TD was a 60-yard scamper and his fourth was a 57-yard dash after taking a direct snap.

Fier added 84 yards rushing, including a 52-yard touchdown on a reverse down the far sideline. The Vikings compiled 373 yards rushing in 29 plays. They had one pass attempt, but it was incomplete.

Springfield didn’t wilt and kept coming at Minneota. Sophomore quarterback Parker Kuehn completed 14 of 18 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Brayden Sturm made a dandy one-handed catch on a 37-yard scoring connection that drew the Tigers to within 21-14 early in the second quarter.