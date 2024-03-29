Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez chat w/ KSTP Sports about status of Timberwolves sale, insist they will still own team

On Thursday, Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor announced the deal to transfer ownership of the franchises to a group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez had fallen through. Taylor told KSTP Sports the deadline for the duo to close the deal had passed, and that the team is no longer for sale.

In a Friday conversation with KSTP Sports’ Darren Wolfson, Lore and Rodriguez pushed back.

They accuse Taylor of “seller’s remorse” after the team’s valuation increased during the lengthy, multi-step process of completing the sale.

Through the portion of the ownership transfer agreement that has been completed, Lore and Rodriguez still hold minority ownership, holding a 36-percent control of the teams. But they say they have been “locked out of the building” with no access to the Target Center owner’s suite or family room. They have also been barred from contact with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly or the Timberwolves coaching staff.

Lore and Rodriguez believe the contract they initially agreed to with Taylor will be enforced in court and that they will ultimately still be granted majority ownership of the franchise.

“We honor the deal. We expect him to honor as well,” Rodriguez said.

