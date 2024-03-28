Q&A: Glen Taylor on Wolves and Lynx no longer being for sale

Glen Taylor told KSTP Sports that the sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is off. Taylor said that the two failed to meet their deadline for the final payment to obtain a controlling stake in the organizations.

A spokesperson for Lore and Rodriguez released a statement on their behalf that refutes that.

“We are disappointed with Glen Taylor’s public statement today. We have fulfilled our obligations, have all necessary funding and are fully committed to closing our purchase of the team as soon as the NBA completes its approval process. Glen Taylor’s statement is an unfortunate case of seller’s remorse that is short sighted and disruptive to the team and the fans during a historic winning season.”

The massive development means Taylor, the 82-year-old who has owned the franchise since 1994, will continue to run the Wolves and Lynx for the foreseeable future.

Lore and Rodriguez still have a minority ownership stake — 36% according to Taylor — but have been working closely with the franchises since striking a deal on a succession plan with Taylor in spring 2021.