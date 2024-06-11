Lynx’s Napheesa Collier named to USA Olympic team

For the second time in her career, star Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is officially an olympian.

Collier was officially named to Team USA’s 12-player roster on Tuesday.

Her inclusion on the roster means the Lynx have been represented on seven straight U.S. Olympics rosters.

She’ll join Lynx coach and chief basketball officer Cheryl Reeve, who continues to serve as Team USA’s head coach.

Collier is a three-time WNBA all-star and is off to the strongest start of her professional career, averaging 21.4 points (on 47.8% shooting), 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals through 11 games. She’s the only player in the league to have at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, 35 assists, 20 steals and 15 blocks.

The U.S. Women’s National Team previously qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a 2022 World Cup gold medal finish. The American women will now compete for their eighth consecutive — 10th overall — gold medal in this summer’s games.