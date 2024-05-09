Lynx to release more tickets for games vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever

Amid the WNBA’s surge in popularity, the Minnesota Lynx are planning to release more tickets for their home games this summer against No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx announced that additional 200-level tickets to both games against the Fever at Target Center — July 14 and Aug. 24 — will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

The club cited “unprecedented demand” for the games.

Tickets for those games on the Lynx’s website are currently listed for hundreds of dollars with the few available upper-level tickets starting at $93. The Aug. 24 game also has an additional draw for fans, as the Lynx will celebrate Maya Moore’s jersey retirement that day.

The wave of young talent entering the league, headlined by Clark, plus the return of many popular players has fueled increased ticket demand across the league.

On May 1, StubHub announced that its sales of WNBA games were already up 93% compared to last season, building off the platform’s record sales for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Minnesota will open the regular season on May 14 at Seattle before the Storm come to Target Center for the Lynx’s home opener on May 17. Tickets are still available for that and other games throughout the season online or by calling 612-673-8400.