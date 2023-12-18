Lynx to open 2024 season at Seattle before hosting Storm

The Minnesota Lynx will play Seattle for its first two games of the 2024 season.

The WNBA announced the 2024 regular-season schedule on Monday, putting Minnesota on the road in Seattle to open the season on May 14 before hosting Seattle on May 17.

Next season will mark the second time since the league moved to 40-game regular seasons that the schedule will span from May 14 through Sept. 19 thanks to a four-week break starting after the All-Star Game on July 20.

The Lynx will first host the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces on May 29 before playing them on the road for the first time on June 11.

Minnesota also will play two preseason games against Chicago and Washington on May 4 and May 8, respectively.

Broadcasting details will be announced at a later time.

Click here to see the team’s full schedule.