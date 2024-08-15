Lynx set to return to play after month-long Olympic break

After nearly a month off for the Olympic break, the Minnesota Lynx return to action by hosting Washington at Target Center on Thursday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch Lynx players Courtney Williams and Diamond Phillips chat with media at the Lynx’ shootaround on Thursday morning

After a couple weeks of downtime – aside from Napheesa Collier (USA), Alanna Smith (Australia) and Bridget Carleton (Canada) who represented their countries in the Olympics – the rest of the Lynx roster has been ramping back up the last couple weeks to get back into rhythm and ready to get back on the court.

