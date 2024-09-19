Lynx ready for first round playoff matchup vs. Phoenix

The Lynx won three of four games vs. Phoenix in the regular season and now are set to face the Mercury in the 1st round of the WNBA Playoffs. The best-of-3 series will start Sunday at Target Center, the time to-be-determined. The Lynx are the No. 2 overall seed, Phoenix is No. 7.

Game 2 will also be at Target Center, either Tuesday or Wednesday. If a Game 3 is necessary, it would be in Phoenix.

KSTP Sports spoke with forwards Myisha Hines-Allen and Alanna Smith on Thursday morning, ahead of the regular season finale vs. Los Angeles. Whether the Lynx win or lose Thursday night, they’re locked in as the 2-seed. In fact, the Lynx are resting veterans Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.

It’s been a remarkable season so far for the Lynx, especially after they were ranked 9th out of 12 in the ESPN preseason rankings.

The Lynx are 30-9, and won the season series vs. top-seed New York. They are 13-1 post-Olympics break.

Hines-Allen and Smith both noted how fully capable this team is of winning the WNBA championship.