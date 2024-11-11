Lynx GM Clare Duwelius, associate head coach Katie Smith depart team

The Minnesota Lynx on Monday announced general manager Clare Duwelius and associate head coach Katie Smith will leave the team to pursue new opportunities.

Duwelius joined Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve’s staff in 2014 as basketball operations coordinator. She rose through the ranks and was eventually promoted to general manager in 2022, playing a key part in building the 2024 roster that advanced to the WNBA Finals.

Duwelius will now serve as general manager and executive vice president of the new Unrivaled women’s basketball league, which is set to tip off in January. Lynx star Napheesa Collier co-founded the 3-on-3 league alongside Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

“We are excited for Clare’s new opportunity with Unrivaled and thank her for 11 great years inside the Lynx organization,” Reeve said in a statement. “Clare was tireless in her efforts to support the Lynx players and staff in her roles as Director of Lynx Basketball Operations and subsequently General Manager. We will miss her, and we wish her well as she embarks on this new journey.”

Smith, meanwhile, will head to her alma mater, Ohio State, as an assistant women’s basketball coach.

The Hall of Famer was drafted by the Lynx in 1999 and went on to win two championships with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008 under Reeve, who was an assistant coach at the time. Smith earned seven All-Star nods in her playing career and won three Olympic gold medals for Team USA in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

Smith joined Reeve’s coaching staff in 2020 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2022.

“Katie has been an integral part of the Lynx since her return in 2020. She poured her heart and soul into developing the Lynx team and its players into a championship contender once again,” Reeve said. “Her passion, commitment, and loyalty have left an indelible mark on the organization. Though she is embarking on a new adventure with the Buckeyes, Katie will always be a Lynx, and we wish her the best in her new role.”