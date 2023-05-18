Lynx finalize roster by waiving Dantas, Soule

The Minnesota Lynx have set their opening night roster by parting with a veteran and a rookie.

Thursday afternoon, the team waived forwards Damiris Dantas and Taylor Soule.

Dantas, an eight-year veteran with 202 career WNBA games under her belt, including 128 starts, was originally drafted by Minnesota 12th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

She arrived in Minnesota for the 2014 season and then was part of the trade that brought Sylvia Fowles to the Lynx. After three seasons in Atlanta, Dantas returned to Minnesota in 2019 and has spent the past four seasons with the Lynx.

Last year, she started all 15 games she played in and averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 17.5 minutes per game.

Soule, the 28th pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, played in both Lynx preseason games, tallying 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.

The 5-foot-11 forward spent four years at Boston College before playing her last collegiate year at Virginia Tech, where she averaged 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 36 games.

Minnesota opens the season Friday night by hosting the Chicago Sky.