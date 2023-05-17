Lynx ramp up ahead of Friday’s season opener

Cheryl Reeve looks ahead to facing Chicago Sky in home opener

The tone and tempo at Minnesota Lynx practices has seen an upswing in the third and final week of their preseason.

Click the video box above to watch head coach Cheryl Reeve discuss her team’s final preparations ahead of the start of the new season, and the video box below to watch newcomer and 7-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Mitchell and rookie Taylor Soule discuss their own preps for the season

Reeve offered an honest assessment when asked to sum up the mindset and over-arcing theme she has for the team heading into the season.

“For the first time in a long time, we’re not focusing on the outcome,” Reeve said after Wednesday morning’s practice session. “We are working on building blocks. We know we’ll be a work in progress much of the season.”

The Lynx open the 2023 season Friday at Target Center against Chicago.