Lynx announce celebrations throughout 25th anniversary season

The 2023 season will be a special one for the Minnesota Lynx as it marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary in the WNBA.

Wednesday, the organization announced plans for several anniversary celebrations throughout the season.

The Lynx released a commemorative logo to use during the season, featuring four stars to symbolize the franchise’s four championships, the original jersey font from 1999 and the current Lynx logo and stars.

Some of the plans for the season include special 25th-anniversary apparel, a countdown of the top 25 players in team history, a postgame ceremony spotlighting former Lynx players and legends’ accomplishments (June 9), a day honoring Lindsay Whalen (Aug. 4) and a jersey retirement ceremony for Sylvia Fowles (June 11).

Minnesota’s 2023 season kicks off on May 19 against the Chicago Sky. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later time. See the team’s full theme night schedule below.

May 19 – Home Opener

May 23 – STEM Night

June 9 – 25th Anniversary Celebration Night

June 11 – Sylvia Fowles Jersey Retirement

June 22 – PRIDE Night

June 27 – Native American Heritage Night

July 12 – Sports Matter Day Game

July 22 – Inspiring Women Night

Aug. 4 – Whay Day

Aug. 20 – Prowl’s Birthday

Aug. 26 – Women’s Health Night

Sept. 3 – Fan Appreciation Night