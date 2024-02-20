Loons prepare for season opener without permanent head coach, possibly Reynoso

Opening week has arrived for Minnesota United, as they prepare for Saturday’s game in Austin that kicks off a new Major League Soccer season.

Click the video box on this page to watch Tuesday interviews with Minnesota United interim head coach Cameron Knowles and team captain Michael Boxall

It appears the Loons may go into the 2024 season without either star Emanuel Reynoso or a permanent head coach.

Reynoso was at United’s practice on Monday and Tuesday, but left Tuesday’s session early. He has been working to return from a sprained MCL. He

Speaking after Tuesday’s practice, interim head coach Cameron Knowles wasn’t certain of the severity of Reynoso’s situation or his availability for Saturday.

Knowles will guide the team into the new season as the slow process of replacing former head coach Adrian Heath continues.

Heath was fired October 6th, two games before the end of the 2023 season. When the season ended, Manny Lagos shifted from the team’s Sporting Director / Chief Soccer Officer to Chief Development Officer.

During the offseason, then-interim head coach Sean McAuley departed to take over as head coach of Indy Eleven in the United Soccer League. Knowles took over the interim role, and has overseen the team’s preseason preparations.

In November, United hired Khaled El-Ahmad as new Chief Soccer Officer. His arrival was delayed as he wanted to remain on the job with Barnsley in England’s League One .

Arriving in January, El-Ahmad began an exhaustive search for a new head coach.

This week, Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsey emerged as the likely hire. Once the deal is completed, Ramsey would arrive after the start of the season.