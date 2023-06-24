Loons’ Reynoso addresses late arrival, expectations for season, Messi to MLS

nbsp;

Minnesota United midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso spoke to the media this week for the first time since his delayed arrival this season. He also discussed all-world player and fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi’s decision to join Major League Soccer.

Click the video box on this page to watch Emmanuel Reynoso’s first chat with the media since re-joining Minnesota United after a months-long delay in reporting for the season

A lack of communication during his absence left staff and teammates confused about his situation, but all sides say Reynoso offered apologies and explanations upon his return that satisfied their concerns.

He was suspended without pay in February until he returned.

Reynoso says a family situation involving his 4-year-old daughter was the reason he remained in Argentina as Minnesota United began preseason preparations in January and eventually opened the new season without him.

He dismissed any concern he may have lingering legal problems stemming from assault charges stemming from an incident in December 2021.

After returning on May 6th and spending a couple weeks working his way back into game shape, Reynoso has appeared as a second-half substitution in the Loons last two games.

He is in line to potentially earn his first start Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Reynoso was Minnesota United’s leading goalscorer in the 2022 season. His ten goals were also the most among all Major League Soccer midfielders .

He was one of just six MLS players last season to reach double-digits in both goals (10) and assists (11), and he became the only MLS player in history to hit double-digits in goals, assists and yellow cards in a single season.

One of three permitted “designated players” on United’s roster, Reynoso signed a three-year contract extension late last year that runs through a club option in 2026.

His salary just over $2-million this seaso nmakes him Minnesota United’s highest paid player.

Below is a full transcript (with translation) as provided by Minnesota United of Reynoso’s comments

MIDFIELDER EMANUEL REYNOSO

On what it means to be back in Minnesota…

[SPA]: “Bueno, eso es lo que quería, poder regresar. La verdad que muy contento, feliz y

poniéndome bien físicamente para poder ayudar al equipo que es lo que más quiero en este

momento.”

[ENG]: Well, it’s what I wanted, to be able to return. To be honest, I’m very content, happy and

preparing myself physically to help the team is what I want at this moment.

On the reason for his absence at the start of the season…

[SPA]: “No más que todo, bueno, el problema con mi familia, problema con mi hija. Gracias a

Dios lo pude solucionar y de vuelta estoy acá en Minnesota que es lo que más quería, poder

estar acá. Estoy muy feliz jugando en Minnesota, la verdad que me gusta mucho. Como dije

recién poniéndome físicamente de la mejor manera para poder ayudar al equipo, para sentirme

bien en lo personal. Ojalá que siga por este camino y agradecido a todos mis compañeros, a

todo el cuerpo técnico que siempre estuvo conmigo.”

[ENG]: More than anything, the problem with my family, a problem with my daughter. Thankful

to God that I was able to solve it and be here in Minnesota which is what I wanted most, to be

here. I’m very happy to be playing in Minnesota, truthfully I like it a lot. Like I mentioned

recently, I’m preparing myself physically in the best way possible to help this team and feel well

in the personal aspect. Hopefully, I continue in this journey and I’m thankful for my teammates

and the entire technical staff that was always with me.

On deciding the right time to come back to Minnesota…

[SPA]: “Cuando las cosas fueron mejor en el tema familiar. Cada vez se iba solucionando más las

cosas entonces con el apoyo del club, con el apoyo de mi compañeros, eso lo hizo más posible

para que pueda venir. Agradecido a todos por el apoyo por estar conmigo en cada momento y

eso creo que fue fundamental para poder estar de vuelta aquí en Minnesota.”

[ENG]: When things were better on a personal matter. As more things were being solved, the

support of the club and my teammates made it more possible for me to return. I’m thankful for

all the support they showed me at every moment and that was fundamental to return and be

here in Minnesota.

On if his family is with him in Minnesota…

[SPA]: “No, no están. Pero, gracias a Dios está bien mi hija, está bien mi familia que eso es lo

más importante, que estén bien y que pueda estar aquí en Minnesota contento, feliz.

Obviamente sigo teniendo el apoyo de mi familia. Eso para mí es lo más importante. Así que

feliz y ellos también están muy felices de que yo pueda estar acá y disfrutando acá en

Minnesota que eso es lo que qué quería yo y lo que quería mi familia.”

[ENG]: No, they’re not here. But, thank the Lord that my daughter and my family are well,

which is very important, that they’re doing well and that I can be happy and content in

Minnesota. Obviously, I still have the support from my family. For me that’s really important.

So, I’m happy and they’re also very happy that I can be here enjoying my time in Minnesota,

which is what I wanted and what my family wanted.

On what he’s tried to do to rebuild trust with his teammates…

[SPA]: “La confianza que me dan mis compañeros, la confianza que me da el cuerpo técnico la

verdad que para mí son muy importantes. Los fans que cuando llegué a jugar en el primer

partido de vuelta, me apoyaron de la mejor manera. Estoy muy contento, muy agradecido con

ellos al cuerpo técnico, al profe Kike [Enrique Martinez Ruiz], a Sean [Buckley]. La verdad que

hicieron un trabajo muy bueno para que pueda volver rápidamente. Así que, súper agradecido

a todas esas personas que hicieron posible que pueda volver.”

[ENG]: The trust that my teammates give me, the trust that the technical staff give me are

honestly very important to me. When I played in my first match after my return, the fans

showed their support for me in the best possible way. I’m very happy and grateful for the

technical staff, for our [Director of Strength and Conditioning] Enrique “Kike” Martinez Ruiz, for

our [Head of Sports Science] Sean Buckley. They did a great job so that I was able to return

quickly. So, I am very grateful for everyone who made it possible for me to come back.

On if there was a time he didn’t think or want to be here…

[SPA]: “No, nunca lo pensé solo si quería solucionar el tema familiar que para mí es muy

importante en mi vida. Como dije recién, el club me ayudó mucho, mis compañeros, mi familia

también que es lo que más querían que yo vuelva era mi familia, mis amigos. Eso para mí me

ayudó muchísimo para que pueda volver rápido. Pero no, nunca se me cruzó por la cabeza.

Desde chico que quiero jugar al fútbol, disfruto jugar al fútbol. Qué más lindo es jugar acá en

Minnesota con toda la gente que me apoya, con todos mis compañeros que me apoyan.

Gracias a Dios por volver de vuelta acá que soy muy feliz.

[ENG]: No, I never thought about that, only wanted to solve my personal matter that is very

important in my life. Like I mentioned recently, the club helped me a lot, my teammates, my

family as well who were the ones who wanted me to come back along with my friends. That

helped me a lot to be able to return quickly. But no, that never crossed my mind. Since I was

little, I’ve wanted to play soccer and I enjoy playing soccer. It’s great to play here in Minnesota

with all the people who support me and all my teammates who support me. Thank God that I’m

back here where I’m very happy.

On the reason for a lack of direct communication with him during his absence…

[SPA]: “Porque pensaba que no era el momento para hablar con el club por ahí mi familia es el

que hablaba con el club todo el tiempo. Trataba yo de solucionar las cosas que tenía

personales, las cosas que tenía familiares. Me enfocaba más en eso y cuando solucione esas

cosas, la verdad que rápidamente empecé a hablar con el club, con Saúl [Rosales], con Manny

[Lagos], con Mark [Watson]. Súper agradecido con ellos que siempre estuvieron ahí pendientes

de mi situación. Como dije recién, súper agradecido al club a todos que pudieron hacer posible

esto para que pueda volver.”

[ENG]: Because I didn’t think it was the right moment to talk with the club, my family was the

one in contact with the club the whole time. I was trying to solve my personal matters, family

matters. I was more focused on that and when I was able to solve those things, I quickly started

to talk with the club, with our [Assistant Team Administrator] Saul Rosales, [Chief Soccer

Officer] Manny Lagos and [Technical Director] Mark Watson. Really thankful to them because

they were always mindful of my situation. Like I mentioned earlier, very grateful for the club

and everyone who made it possible for me to return.

On his training in Argentina before returning to Minnesota…

[SPA]: “No, rápidamente me apoyé a la familia. Empecé cuando me dijeron que iba a volver, la

verdad que me puse contenta y empecé a entrenar solo. Después con mis amigos, jugué al

fútbol también para agarrar un poco más de ritmo, obviamente eso no es lo mismo. Pero

rápidamente en mi cabeza estaba ponerme bien físicamente rápido para poder ayudar a mis

compañeros, que es lo que más quería y anhelaba. El gran trabajo que hizo Kike [Enrique

Martinez Ruiz] y Sean [Buckley] y el profe son las personas que me ayudaron muchísimo para

poder volver rápido. Me estoy sintiendo cada vez mejor ahora. Estos dos partidos que sume

minutos me ayudaron mucho para seguir creciendo en lo futbolístico y en lo grupal. Esta

semana que es el parate también me hizo bien para seguir trabajando, para seguir poniéndome

bien físicamente. Creo que este partido voy a llegar de la mejor manera y estar a disposición del

técnico.”

[ENG]: I quickly leaned on my family. When they told me that I was going to come back, I was

very happy and I started to train on my own. I played some soccer with my friends to get some

rhythm, but it’s obviously not the same. But I quickly wrapped my mind about getting fit quickly

to help my teammates. It’s what I wanted and what I longed for. The great work that our

[Director of Strength and Conditioning] Enrique “Kike” Martinez Ruiz, our [Head of Sports

Science] Sean Buckley and coach did. They were the people who helped me a lot so I can come

back quickly. I feel better each time. These last two games where I played some minutes helped

me grow a lot in the soccer aspect and in the team aspect. This international break also helped

me continue to work and get into shape physically. This upcoming match, I’ll be in a better form

and available to the coach.

On his excitement to help the team offensively…

[SPA]: “Tratar de ayudarlos. Los que jugaron en mi posición o que jugaron adelante hicieron un

gran trabajo por ahí a Totino [Luis Amarilla] o el delantero que estuvo en ese momento por ahí

no tenían muchas situaciones. Creo que estamos aquí para ayudar, para tratar de buscar esa

idea, la idea que quiere el técnico. Tratar de ir para adelante, tratar que los delanteros tengan

más opciones de goles. Trabajaré mucho, trabajaré para que el equipo pueda concretar esa

situación y que podamos hacer goles y que el grupo siga adelante y que pueda sumar puntos

porque la verdad que si bien faltan muchos partidos pero tenemos que empezar a sumar para

tratar de llegar a lo más alto en la tabla.”

[ENG]: I’m here to help them. The players who played in my position or played up top did a

great job, Luis Amarilla or whoever the striker who was there at the time didn’t have many

options. We are here to help to try to find that idea and the idea that our coach wants. Trying

to go forward, trying to give the forwards more options for goals. I will work hard. I will work so

that the team can succeed offensively and we can score goals. That the team continues to look

forward so that we can earn points because although there are still many games to go, we have

to start winning to try to reach a high spot in the standings.

On the age of his daughter…

[SPA]: “Cuatro. Ella cumple años este año, cinco.”

[ENG]: She’s four. She’ll turn five this year.

On how his teammates have received him and if he has felt like he has something to prove…

[SPA]: “Bueno mis compañeros obviamente saben que no estoy bien lo que hice. Apenas llegué,

rápidamente les pedí disculpas porque uno mismo sabe que no que no estuvo bien a pesar de

que la familia por ahí no estaba bien, trataba de solucionar el tema de mi hija. Pero

rápidamente, traté de pedirles disculpas al cuerpo técnico y tratar de ponerme bien físicamente

y poder ayudar al equipo. Agradecido a mis compañeros, agradecido porque cuando estaba en

Argentina, ellos me mandaban mensajes, trataban de brindarme mi apoyo. Así que nada súper

súper feliz de que tenga un grupo que me apoyó mucho y que estuvo en cada momento difícil

en este proceso. Agradecido y ojalá que le pueda devolver todo lo que hicieron conmigo

durante este tiempo allá dentro de la cancha y pueda ayudarlos.”

[ENG]: Well my teammates obviously know that what I did was not right. As soon as I arrived, I

quickly apologized because we know that it’s not okay, even if the family wasn’t well and I was

trying to solve a personal matter with my daughter. But I tried to apologize to the coaching staff

and try to get physically fit to be able to help the team. Grateful for my teammates because

when I was in Argentina, they sent me messages and they tried to offer me their support. I am

very happy that I have a team that supported me a lot because it was very difficult during this

process. Grateful and hopefully I can repay everything they did for me during this time on the

pitch and I can help them.”

On if his legal issues are a moment in the past…

[SPA]: “No, Gracias a Dios está todo bien. Estoy aquí porque se solucionó todo. Desde hace ya

hace un año, ya hay algo que gracias a Dios, ya se pudo solucionar. Siempre agradecido al club

también que me apoyo, a mi representante, mi agente que hicieron un gran trabajo para que

para que pueda solucionarse ese tema. Gracias a Dios se pudo solucionar.”

[ENG]: “No, thankfully everything is fine. I’m here because everything was solved. For over a

year now that was something that was able to be solved. Always grateful to the club that also

supported me, my agent who did a great job so that we were able to solve that issue. Thank

God it was solved.

On if we will see a new hairstyle soon…

[SPA]: “Ojalá, pienso, pienso, pienso. Porque lo veo a Ryan [Natusch] con el pelo también. Así

que nos vamos a sumar a él seguramente en estos días, si Dios quiere, para meterle algo

nuevo.”

[ENG]: Hopefully. I’m thinking about it. Because I see our [Director of Equipment] Ryan Natush

with his hair too. So we are going to most likely join him these next few days, God willing, to

add something new to it.

Any specific color…

[SPA]: “Blanco, me gusta más el blanco, así que vamos a intentar llegar a ese color.”

[ENG]: White, I like white most, so let’s try to get to that color.

On the ovation he got from the crowd at Allianz Field when he returned to the pitch for the

first time…

[SPA]: “Feliz. La verdad que el apoyo que sentí fue muy lindo. Me siento en casa, siento que es

mi casa, siento que el club me ha apoyado muchísimo en cada momento. He dejado el alma, he

dejado la vida para que este club siga creciendo y pueda conseguir cosas importantes. La

verdad que siempre lo tuve en mi mente y en este club voy a tratar de hacer lo mejor posible

para que el club pueda seguir adelante. Agradecido por todos y agradecido porque siempre

apoyan al grupo, siempre van al estadio, siempre gritan y alientan. Eso para nosotros es muy

importante porque jugamos con un hombre más de local así que ojalá sigan apoyando y muy

agradecido.”

[ENG]: Happy. The truth is that the support I felt was very nice. I feel at home, this is my home. I

feel that the club has supported me so much in every moment. I have given my soul and my life

so that this club continues to grow and can achieve important things. I always had that in my

mind and I will try to do my best so that the club can move forward. Grateful for everyone

because they always support the team and always go to the stadium to cheer for us. That is

very important for us because we play with one more person when we’re at home, so I hope

they continue to support us. I’m very grateful.

On Lionel Messi joining MLS…

[SPA]: “Agradecido a [Lionel] Messi, a todos los argentinos, a todos los compañeros de Messi y

a toda la selección. Agradecido por la Copa del Mundo, muy merecido lo tienen. Se ve un grupo

muy unido y muy fuerte. Argentina estuvo muy, muy feliz de poder conseguir ese logro tan

importante que hace años no lo conseguía. Y bueno que Messi venga a esta liga, la verdad que

muy lindo. Es un privilegio para todos tener algo mejor del mundo aquí en esta liga. La verdad

que esta liga va a crecer muchísimo más así que ojalá le vaya bien y que pueda ayudar al Inter

Miami, pero cuando nos enfrentemos trataremos de marcarlo para que no se pueda mover

dentro de la cancha. Dos o tres jugadores le vamos a poner bien cerquita para que no haga

nada.”

[ENG]: Thankful to [Lionel] Messi, to all Argentines, to all of Messi’s teammates and to the

entire national team. Grateful for the World Cup, they were well-deserved. It looked like a very

united and strong group. Argentina was really happy they were able to achieve such an

important goal that they had not achieved for many years. And it’s good that Messi will come to

this league, it’s really nice. It’s a privilege for everyone to have the best in the world here in this

league. This league is going to grow a lot more, so I hope he does well and that he can help

Inter Miami. But when we play against each other, we will try to mark him so that he can’t

move on the pitch. We are going to have two or three players near him so that he doesn’t do

anything.

On facing Messi once before…

[SPA]: “Si, si, lo enfrente cuando estaba en Boca [Juniors]. Jugamos en el Camp Nou. Lo

enfrente y fue imposible agarrarlo, imposible. Lo mirabas y ya estaba adentro del arco así que

para mi también fue un privilegio poder enfrentarlo y verlo de cerca. Fue fantastico.”

[ENG]: Yes, I faced him when he was at Boca [Juniors]. We played at the Camp Nou. I faced him

and it was impossible to catch him, impossible. You looked at him and he was already inside the

box, so it was also a privilege for me to be able to face him and see him up close. It was

fantastic.

On if he expects to start against Real Salt Lake…

[SPA]: “No, no sé. Esa es decisión del técnico. La verdad que yo como dije recién, me preparé de

la mejor manera este mes, este mes y medio, y este parate también me hizo bien para que me

siga preparando y bueno después es decisión del técnico para ver si juego o no. Voy a estar

preparado y voy a estar listo para cuando me toque, será un tiempo de 30 minutos o todo el

partido, no lo sé. Eso es decisión del técnico, así que voy a estar listo para ayudar al equipo.”

[ENG]: No, I don’t know. That is the coach’s decision. As I mentioned earlier, I prepared myself

in the best way this month or month and a half, and this international break was also good for

me so that I could continue to prepare. It will be the coach’s decision to see if I play or not. I’m

going to be prepared and I’m going to be ready when it’s my turn whether it’s 30 minutes or the

whole game, I don’t know. That is the coach’s decision but I will be ready to help the team.

On what the club needs this second half of the season…

[SPA]: “La verdad es cambiar nuestra actitud de aquí y adelante. De local tenemos que sumar lo

más que podamos porque jugamos con nuestra gente, jugamos de local apoyando nuestra

gente siempre. Ojalá podamos sumar muchos puntos. Pero el equipo se ve bien, está unidos,

está fuerte. Estamos trabajando día tras día para mejorar en cada aspecto que tengamos

mejorar. Ojalá podamos sumar lo más que podamos de puntos para que el equipo siga adelante

y podamos escalar un poco más arriba [en la tabla]. Sabemos que la liga es muy fuerte y muy

difícil pero nosotros tenemos un gran grupo y confiamos en nuestro grupo. Seguramente nos va

a ir muy bien.”

[ENG]: Honestly, we need to change our attitude from here on out. At home, we have to win as

much as we can because we play with our fans. We’re playing at home with the support of our

fans. So hopefully, we can earn many points. The team looks good, is united and strong. We are

working day after day to improve in every aspect that we have to improve. Hopefully, we can

earn as many points as we can, so that the team can move forward and we can climb a little

higher [in the standings]. We know that the league is very strong and very difficult, but we have

a great team and we trust our group. Surely, it will go very well for us