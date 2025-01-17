Kaprizov continues to work back from injury, on ice with Wild

Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes met with the media Friday morning ahead of the team’s upcoming road trip to Nashville and Colorado. Hynes addressed injury concerns involving several key players, including Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber, and Jared Spurgeon.

Faber, the Wild’s promising defenseman, will travel with the team and is expected to suit up for Saturday night’s game against the Nashville Predators. Faber missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Kaprizov and Spurgeon are close to returning. Both players were on the practice ice on Friday but will not travel with the team for the weekend’s games.

The Wild enter the weekend with a 27-14-4 record, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Wild’s next home game is Thursday against Utah.