Howard point guard commits to Gophers

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has landed a new point guard through the transfer portal.

Elijah Hawkins announced Monday that he’s committed to the Gophers after visiting over the weekend.

As a sophomore last season for Howard University, Hawkins started 29 of the 31 games he played in and averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 46.6% from three.

The 5-foot-11 guard gives Minnesota’s backcourt another experienced player with multiple years of remaining eligibility.

The program added another transfer guard back in March but has lost several other players in the portal.

Minnesota finished last season 9-22 (2-17 in conference play), which was last in the Big Ten.