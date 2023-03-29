Gophers land Pepperdine transfer guard Mitchell Jr.

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team landed a new commitment in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to KSTP Sports’ Darren Wolfson that Pepperdine University guard Mike Mitchell Jr. plans to join the Gophers.

Mitchell Jr. averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in more than 33 minutes per game as a sophomore this past season for Pepperdine.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard visited Minnesota’s campus last weekend.

It comes on the same day that Gophers graduate transfer guard Ta’Lon Cooper committed to South Carolina.