Hooten leads Gophers gymnastics past Central Michigan in season opener

Gophers gymnastics kicked off their 2025 season hosting Central Michigan Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota started their campaign on vault and led after the first rotation. Graduate student and All-American Mya Hooten led the Gophers scoring a 9.900 the highest tally of the day for all gymnasts.

Every Gophers gymnast scored over 9.700 on uneven bars. Jordyn Lyden’s 9.850 led the way helping Minnesota to a 97.400-96.675 lead after two rotations.

Freshman Ava Stewart showed off her skills for the first time on balance beam putting up a team leading 9.875.

Minnesota leading into rotation four closed out a victory over the Chippewas with Hooten’s floor routine which earned a 9.825.

The Gophers won the meet 194.450-193.400.

Minnesota travels to Durham, New Hampshire, to take on Wildcats next Saturday at 5:00 p.m.