Hill-Murray collects 10th win with 6-3 win over Orono

The No. 4 (2A) Hill-Murray Pioneers toppled No. 3 (1A) Orono 6-3 in the Silverback Shootout for their 10th win of the season.

Bemidji State commit Kasey Senden opened the scoring with a top-shelf shot off a failed clearance giving the Pioneers the lead. Hill-Murray added two well-worked and thoughtfully crafted goals putting them up 3-0 after the first period.

The Pioneers extended their lead to four on the power play when Emily Pohl scored but Orono finally arrived on the ice after the goal.

The Spartans cut into the four-goal advantage when Minnesota State commit, Zoe Lopez, pirouetted into the zone and fired a shot across the goalie into the top corner.

Wisconsin commit, Maddy Kimbrel halved the lead halfway through the third period making it 4-2 Hill-Murray. Lopez added her second to pull within one goal thanks to three unanswered scores from the Spartans.

The Pioneers showed the resilience of a top-five team in the state as Ellianna Engelhardt’s shot trickled through the goalie’s legs and slowly over the goal line to give Hill-Murray a two-goal cushion.

Adding an empty net goal with seconds remaining changed the scoreline but not the result. The Pioneers advanced to 10-3-0 and continued their impressive scoring streak averaging 5.62 goals per game.