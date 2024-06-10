Minnetonka grad Gunnar Broin pumped up to play in first U.S. Open this week

Class of 2020 Minnetonka high school graduate Gunnar Broin is playing in this week’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He is the first active University of Kansas golfer in program history to play in a major.

Broin shot a 65 and 68 in the Ohio State qualifying rounds last week to punch his ticket.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Broin, via Zoom, about his fantastic accomplishment.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Broin***

Broin is a great example of perseverance. Always a good player, he didn’t qualify for the 2019 State Tournament, then missed out on the 2020 tourney after it was canceled due to Covid. He began his college career at Colorado State before transferring to Kansas.

He noted to us that he hadn’t played well this spring until last week. He played in all 13 events for the Jayhawks during the 2023-24 golf season for the Jayhawks and finished inside the Top 20 only twice.

The 124th U.S. Open starts on Thursday in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Broin will be among a 156 player field.