Gophers won’t make up game against Michigan State

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team won’t make up its game at Michigan State from earlier this month, officials confirmed Monday.

Minnesota’s game in East Lansing that was scheduled for Feb. 15 was indefinitely postponed due to the shooting on Michigan State’s campus two days earlier.

Monday, Michigan State said the conference was unable to reschedule the game, meaning it will be declared a no contest.

While the game won’t affect the Gophers — who are 7-20 this season and 1-16 in conference play, worst in the Big Ten — much, it will likely have a bigger impact on the Spartans, who at 17-11 and 9-8 in conference play are battling for seeding in the Big Ten Tournament and a possible NCAA Tournament berth.

Minnesota will finish its regular season with games at home against Rutgers on Thursday and Wisconsin on Sunday.