Gophers basketball game at Michigan State postponed after shooting

In the wake of Monday night’s shooting on the Michigan State University campus, which left three people dead and five others injured, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game against the Spartans has been postponed.

Michigan State Police and Public Safety said Monday night that all campus activities, including athletics, were canceled for the next 48 hours. A spokesperson for the U of M confirmed that Minnesota’s scheduled game at Michigan State on Wednesday won’t be played at its originally scheduled time.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yqRLqMkyUL — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

As of Tuesday, a new date hadn’t been chosen for the game and the universities hadn’t officially said a new date will be set. For now, it remains postponed indefinitely.

The regular season is currently scheduled to end on March 5 with the Big Ten Tournament set to begin on March 8.

Minnesota is 7-16 (1-12 in conference play) and sits last in the Big Ten. The team’s next scheduled game is currently set for Saturday against Penn State.