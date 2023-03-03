Gophers to host 2 open practices ahead of spring game

University of Minnesota football fans will have two chances to watch the team practice, the program announced Friday.

The university says it will hold two open practices ahead of the spring game to give fans an opportunity to watch the football team prepare for the 2023 season.

The open practice dates have been set for March 28 and April 4. Both practices are scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. and are free to attend.

The location of the practices will be announced at a later date.

The Gophers previously announced that the team will play its spring game on April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium. That is also free for fans to attend.