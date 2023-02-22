Gophers football team sets spring game for April 22

The University of Minnesota football team has announced plans for its annual spring game.

Wednesday, the program said it will host this year’s spring game on April 22 at 11 a.m.

As usual, the team plans to play the scrimmage at Huntington Bank Stadium, and it will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

Details on parking and pregame fan activities will be announced at a future date. However, the program says two constants will remain:

Fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the game, as they are then added to the hallway inside the stadium where the Gophers walk from the locker room to the field.

Fans are encouraged to bring diapers for the program’s annual diaper drive. The program says fans have donated more than 115,000 diapers in the last six years, and they’re then donated to Diaper Bank of Minnesota for families in need.