Watch: Gophers coach Fleck reacts to matchup vs. Virginia Tech in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team will square off with Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 3, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gophers (7-5 record this season) have won seven straight bowl games, which is the best active streak in the nation (excluding national championship games). Minnesota is 5-0 in bowl games under head coach P.J. Fleck.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s news conference from Sun. Dec. 8th***

“We are thrilled to be headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and represent the Big Ten against a great Virginia Tech team in the Queen City,” said Fleck. “We are grateful to Duke’s Mayo for the invitation and to executive director Danny Morrison and everyone at the Charlotte Sports Foundation. We are looking forward to experiencing the pageantry of the bowl and the warm hospitality of Charlotte. I know Gopher fans are excited to watch their team compete, and our guys will be ready to play in January.”

The will mark the first game ever between the Gophers and Virginia Tech (6-6 record this season). The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (CST) kickoff at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN.